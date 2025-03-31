Insider Buying: AIREA plc (LON:AIEA) Insider Buys £11,600 in Stock

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) insider Conleth Campbell acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £11,600 ($14,998.71).

AIREA Trading Up 2.1 %

LON:AIEA opened at GBX 26.55 ($0.34) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.98. AIREA plc has a 52 week low of GBX 17.28 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 35.75 ($0.46).

AIREA (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.73) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. AIREA had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 0.31%.

AIREA Company Profile

AIREA plc is a UK design-led specialist flooring company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, supplying to both UK and international markets. Since 2007, the Group has been focused solely on floor coverings and enjoys a strong and growing brand position within the commercial flooring market.

