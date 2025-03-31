IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCC traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,449. IM Cannabis has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $3.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

