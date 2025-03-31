IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578,489 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.51% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $512,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,773,000 after buying an additional 120,558 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Tsai Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $415.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $437.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.50 and a twelve month high of $548.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

