IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stake Lowered by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.24% of IDEX worth $37,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in IDEX by 475.0% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $180.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.16 and its 200-day moving average is $209.49. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $177.71 and a 52-week high of $244.11.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

