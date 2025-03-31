Holmen AB (publ) (HLMNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5929 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a 72.4% increase from Holmen AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.34.
Holmen AB (publ) Price Performance
HLMNY opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. Holmen AB has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $21.25.
About Holmen AB (publ)
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Holmen AB (publ)
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Which Healthcare Stock Is the Best Buy Right Now?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Copper’s Surge: 3 Top Trades Before the Market Catches On
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
Receive News & Ratings for Holmen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holmen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.