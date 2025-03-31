Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $3,144,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $13,933,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,357.5% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $38.30 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4823 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

