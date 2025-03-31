Hoey Investments Inc. Makes New $299,000 Investment in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 98,643 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BITO stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78.

About ProShares Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.