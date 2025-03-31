Hoey Investments Inc. Has $11.46 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.9% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 51.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 75.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $70.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average is $70.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $230.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

