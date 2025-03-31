Hoey Investments Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 2,857.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF alerts:

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA NLR opened at $74.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day moving average of $86.22. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $97.89. The firm has a market cap of $998.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.65.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.