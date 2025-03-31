Hoey Investments Inc. Buys 1,873 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,581,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.96 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

