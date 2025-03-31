Hoey Investments Inc. Acquires 583 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.2% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 139.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 80,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,089,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.7% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Melius downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.53.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $441.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $456.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.90. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $419.70 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

