Hoey Investments Inc. Acquires 318 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 993.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $806,291,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,949,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36,632.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 438,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,209,000 after buying an additional 437,397 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,321,000 after buying an additional 398,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 318.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 405,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,352,000 after buying an additional 308,935 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock opened at $246.34 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.77 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $11,249,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,698,667.50. This trade represents a 45.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,802.68. The trade was a 46.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.30.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

