HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $543.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $608.15 and a 200 day moving average of $572.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.12 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The stock has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin R. Johnson bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,648. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

