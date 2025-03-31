HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,684,000 after buying an additional 822,797 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,193,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,161,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,721,000 after acquiring an additional 132,754 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $176.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.11 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

