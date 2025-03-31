HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 4,160 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $60.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $56.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

