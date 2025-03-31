Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Position Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,387,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662,157 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.33% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $93,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $825,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 793,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 73,550 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

HPE opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

