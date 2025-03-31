HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 151.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Guggenheim cut their price target on Valneva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Valneva Price Performance

Shares of VALN stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.93. Valneva has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.64 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Valneva will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valneva stock. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

