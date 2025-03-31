HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:KPRX opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.46.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPRX Free Report ) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.67% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

