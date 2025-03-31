Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 4,030 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $103.14 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $111.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.05.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

