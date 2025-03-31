Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $541,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 49,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $171.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.25.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total transaction of $239,556.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,515,251.44. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,342,313 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

