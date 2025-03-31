Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $616,824,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,383 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,922.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,899 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,389,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $61.15 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.