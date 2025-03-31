Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 2,938 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 53,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.04 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

