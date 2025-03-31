Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,700,000 after purchasing an additional 628,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,134,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after buying an additional 357,958 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,761.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 281,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after buying an additional 279,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 141,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $97.19 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $93.89 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.29.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.