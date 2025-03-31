Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. owned about 0.07% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,115,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 326,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,807 shares in the last quarter. Potentia Wealth acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,958,000. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,113,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $32.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.30 million, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $36.81.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.