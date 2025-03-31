Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 70 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA MGK opened at $308.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $266.99 and a 52 week high of $358.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.07 and a 200-day moving average of $335.87.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF
The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
