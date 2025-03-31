Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 984,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of GOF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 463,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,113. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.09%.
Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- AT&T and Verizon: 2 Telecom Titans for a Tariff-Proof Play
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 High-Performing Tech ETFs to Diversify Your Portfolio
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Netflix Poised for Significant Rally as a Safe Haven Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.