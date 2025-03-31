Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 984,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 463,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,113. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.09%.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

