GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.83 and last traded at $35.37. Approximately 6,090,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 21,127,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average is $63.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $153,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

