GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Short Interest Up 85.6% in March

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the February 28th total of 19,500 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 180,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 34,670 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAPB stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.