Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 25.90 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Good Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%.

Good Energy Group Stock Performance

GOOD stock opened at GBX 489.81 ($6.33) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 471.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 374.35. Good Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 234 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 490 ($6.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy is a British renewable electricity company with a difference. For more than 20 years, our mission has been to power a cleaner, greener world. Today, that is what we are – an energy company for the future with a bold ambition to help one million homes and businesses to cut carbon from their energy and transport by 2025.

We offer truly renewable energy supply sourced from over 1,700 renewable generators.

Featured Stories

