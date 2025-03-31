Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 25.90 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Good Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%.
Good Energy Group Stock Performance
GOOD stock opened at GBX 489.81 ($6.33) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 471.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 374.35. Good Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 234 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 490 ($6.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.80.
Good Energy Group Company Profile
We offer truly renewable energy supply sourced from over 1,700 renewable generators.
