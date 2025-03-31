GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Update

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GoHealth by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in GoHealth by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $284.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.68. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

