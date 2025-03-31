Goepper Burkhardt LLC Sells 655 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $252.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.4013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

