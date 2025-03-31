Goepper Burkhardt LLC Sells 2,551 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VBR opened at $185.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.57 and a 200 day moving average of $201.47. The stock has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $177.15 and a 52-week high of $219.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $1.2422 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

