Goepper Burkhardt LLC Has $605,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,470,000 after buying an additional 895,277 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,764,000 after buying an additional 324,948 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $468.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $508.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.35. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $295.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.