Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 871449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.
Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Uranium ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
