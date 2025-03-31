Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Price Performance

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,493. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF ( NASDAQ:QRMI Free Report ) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 3.09% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

