Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Price Performance
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,493. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Company Profile
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.
