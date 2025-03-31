Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Up 30.2% in March

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNOM traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.95. 513,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,877. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

