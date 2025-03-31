Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) Insider Hugh McGuire Sells 42,719 Shares

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) insider Hugh McGuire sold 42,719 shares of Glanbia stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,055 ($13.64), for a total transaction of £450,685.45 ($582,732.67).

Glanbia Trading Down 2.1 %

GLB traded down GBX 0.22 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 10.33 ($0.13). 8,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,306. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14. Glanbia plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9.93 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 19.62 ($0.25).

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of €0.23 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.16. Glanbia’s payout ratio is currently 7,340.94%.

About Glanbia

We are a better nutrition company, home to consumer brands and ingredients that help people around the world feel strong, nourished, and to perform well at any age. Everything we do has real nutritional benefit. Everything we do is in pursuit of better, for each other and the planet.

