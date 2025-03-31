Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 859,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 373,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.1 %

Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 258,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,845. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $681.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

