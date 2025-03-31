Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Short Interest Update

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,400 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 389,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,663.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 685,462 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,769,000 after purchasing an additional 397,313 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after buying an additional 140,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 192,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 82,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

ROCK stock opened at $58.73 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.64.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $302.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

