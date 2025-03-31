GeoVax Labs’ (GOVX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.
GeoVax Labs Stock Down 12.6 %
Shares of GeoVax Labs stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs
About GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GeoVax Labs
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.