GeoVax Labs’ (GOVX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GeoVax Labs stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

