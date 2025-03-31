George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$243.39 and last traded at C$242.64, with a volume of 7889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$239.98.

WN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$240.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$266.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on George Weston from C$255.00 to C$251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$251.42.

The company has a market cap of C$31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$228.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$225.90.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$239.90, for a total value of C$179,925.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$230.80, for a total transaction of C$2,308,031.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,780 and have sold 77,461 shares valued at $17,949,441. 59.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

