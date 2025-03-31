Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $122.95 and last traded at $125.12, with a volume of 67239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Generac Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.80.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $3,886,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

