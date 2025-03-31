GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading 6.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). 41,857,777 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,184% from the average session volume of 3,260,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.72 ($0.04).

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.13.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

