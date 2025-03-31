GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GCM Resources (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.50) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
GCM Resources Stock Performance
Shares of LON:GCM traded up GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2.90 ($0.04). 50,902,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,572. The company has a market cap of £8.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. GCM Resources has a one year low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 11 ($0.14). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.13.
GCM Resources Company Profile
