GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GCM Resources (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.50) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

GCM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GCM traded up GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2.90 ($0.04). 50,902,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,572. The company has a market cap of £8.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. GCM Resources has a one year low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 11 ($0.14). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.13.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

