Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,200 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the February 28th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Gaxos.ai Trading Up 4.3 %

GXAI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. 103,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,071. Gaxos.ai has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaxos.ai

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gaxos.ai during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaxos.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaxos.ai by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 17,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

About Gaxos.ai

Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.

