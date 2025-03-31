Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Short Interest Down 36.2% in March

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the February 28th total of 151,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 350,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Up 2.7 %

HTOO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,674. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. Fusion Fuel Green has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

About Fusion Fuel Green

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.