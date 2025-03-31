Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Short Interest Down 36.2% in March

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the February 28th total of 151,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 350,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Fusion Fuel Green Stock Up 2.7 %
HTOO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,674. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. Fusion Fuel Green has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.70.
About Fusion Fuel Green
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fusion Fuel Green
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.