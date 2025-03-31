Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FULT. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FULT

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $275,632.18. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,580.58. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,383,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,554,000 after purchasing an additional 285,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,544,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,166,000 after acquiring an additional 444,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85,574 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,316,000 after acquiring an additional 216,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,782,000 after acquiring an additional 673,559 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.