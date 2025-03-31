FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (BATS:XISE) Shares Acquired by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (BATS:XISE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September stock opened at $30.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.19. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September Announces Dividend

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (XISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a buffer against the first 10% of losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of SPY FLEX options and US Treasurys.

