FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 738 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $70.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

