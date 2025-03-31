FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 72 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $357.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $389.98 and a 200 day moving average of $398.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.85.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

